MONTGOMERY — A bill to overhaul the state Board of Pardons and Paroles advanced through a Senate committee Tuesday over the objections of the current board leadership, Democrats, and prisoner advocates.
House Bill 380 alters how the Pardons and Paroles Board and its executive leadership are chosen, giving more responsibility to the governor. The bill creates a director of Pardons and Paroles position appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, which would replace the current executive director chosen by the board.
“Currently, the Board of Pardons and Paroles does not answer to an elected official,” said bill sponsor Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, while speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Therefore they can do whatever in their wisdom of a three-person panel they decide to do.”
She argued the 600-person state agency needs to be more accountable, hence allowing the governor appointment authority.
The bill would allow the governor to select board members from a group of nominees chosen by the speaker of the house, lieutenant governor, and senate president pro tem. Currently the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals are also on that nominating commission, but they would be removed under the bill in its current form.
Under the bill, at least one of the board's members must have ten years experience in law enforcement.
The bill is in part the result of recent bad blood that pitted the Pardons and Paroles Board on one side and Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall on the other. Ivey ordered a moratorium on early release paroles after Jimmy O'Neal Spencer, who was released on parole, killed three people in Guntersville in July 2018. Last week, the state agreed to a $1 million settlement with the victims' families.
Lynn Head, the chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles, said she and fellow Board members “are heartbroken” by the victims' deaths but asserted that the board was not at fault.
“Let me just tell you, the prediction of the dangerousness of Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was not possible on November 2, 2017 (the date he was paroled). No board member could have done it, and the attorney general didn't do it either.”
Head asked the committee for time to implement strategies to improve the parole process that were developed in the wake of the controversy.
“This bill won't fix any of these [problems],” Head said. “Only time will.”
Beyond governance, the bill specifies in law the timelines for when prisoners can be eligible for parole based on the severity of their crimes. For non-violent prisoners with good behavior sentenced to between five and 10 years, they would be eligible for parole in 18 months. For non-violent prisoners with good behavior sentenced to between 10 and 15 years, they would be eligible for parole in 30 months.
Those convicted of violent crimes including first degree rape, kidnapping, murder, sodomy, robbery with physical injury and other Class A felonies would be forced to serve 15 years in prison or 85 percent of their sentence before being eligible for paroles.
The bill passed on a party-line vote, with six Republicans voting to advance it and five Democrats voting to stop it. It now goes to the full Senate, where supporters hope it can receive a vote in the session's final days.
"I know this is a passionate issue," committee chairman Sen. Cam Ward said. "We've talked individually, we've talked through the issues in this committee, and I know we'll have a lot more conversation on the floor."