Panel sends economic development recs to Ivey, Legislature

A panel of state lawmakers and industry officials are recommending the state extend and increase its signature tax incentives and create more megasites to lure new industry.

The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives on Monday approved more than a dozen recommendations members said would make the state more attractive to industry. The recommendations will be sent to the Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey.