 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

October unemployment nudges up to 2.7%

Alabama’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 2.7 percent in October, the first increase in about two years.

That compares to 2.6 percent in September and 3.1 percent in October of 2021, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. The unemployment rate hit record lows this year after steadily decreasing from record COVID-19-caused highs in early 2020.

Unemployment Map -- October 2022