Nurses rally at Capitol

MONTGOMERY — Nurses and nursing students from across the state rallied at the steps of the State Capitol this week advocating for legislation to increase nursing support and protections.

Organized in part by the Alabama State Nursing Association, a nonprofit organization that has advocated for nurses for more than 100 years, demonstrators were advocating for two laws in particular to be implemented in Alabama; the Safe Harbor Protection Law, and the Preceptor Tax Incentive.

Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, a former nurse, speaks to nurses at a rally outside the Capitol.
