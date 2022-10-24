 Skip to main content
No ‘lost revenue’ in ARPA II

Re-elected and newly elected lawmakers will have big decisions in 2023 on how the state will spend more than $1 billion of the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Fund money.

State leaders say there is no firm spending plan in place at the moment, but the formula for this tranche of funding will be different and without the “lost revenue” component that allowed $400 million of about $1.2 billion in first-round funds to be designated for new state prisons.