New site offers video archives, transcripts of legislative actions

A new website and effort by the League of Women Voters of Alabama is capturing and archiving the live stream broadcasts of the Alabama Legislature’s House, Senate and committee meetings, giving the public after-the-fact viewing access.

The site, www.thealabamachannel.org, will also have searchable transcripts of recordings, allowing people to look up discussions on specific topics.