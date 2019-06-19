A new law will make it illegal to sell multiple cars on the side of the road without a proper business license.
Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, put forward legislation establishing a motor vehicle license. The bill passed on May 15 and was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey the next day.
“It makes it that if you’re selling cars you must buy a license in Alabama,” Wood said.
Dealers will need to have a license if they want to sell more than five cars in a year, according to Wood.
The purpose of the bill, Wood said, is to prevent “curbstoning” — an industry term for sales of cars by sellers who don’t have a business license.
Wood said the practice is “not fair for the guy trying to make an honest living.”
Randy Jones, the executive director of the Alabama Independent Automobile Dealers Association, agreed that something needed to be done about curbstoning.
“If an individual puts a car on sale without a license you don’t know who he is, and you don’t get info on them,” Jones said. “Not every person does that, but a lot of people do.”
Once or twice a month, Jones sees someone come onto a used car lot to have a vehicle inspected for insurance purposes. Once the vehicle is inspected it becomes clear it has sustained some severe damage in the past.
People who practice curbstoning will acquire damaged vehicles from natural disasters or wrecks, so cars that may have been flooded or been involved in fatal car accidents may be sold to unsuspecting consumers. This leads to consumers paying money for a car that may not actually be safe.
However, there are other reasons to sell cars outside of a dealership.
Ricky Hinds, owner of Quintard Jewelry and Pawn, has a title loan on a car and is advertising it for sale in the parking lot. Hinds said he received the title loan due to the previous owner’s inability to pay back the money he pawned the car for.
“It was maybe sold three times without the title,” he said.
Hinds said he sold three cars last year, and he didn’t have a particular opinion about the bill.
“I’m kinda neutral, I suppose,” said Hinds.
Hinds does not have a dealership license, but his license as a pawn shop owner lets him sell whatever he needs to in order to settle bad debts.
The vote in the state House of Representatives was almost unanimous, with only Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, voting against it. Attempts to reach Allen for comment were unsuccessful.