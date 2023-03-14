 Skip to main content
New grocery tax reduction bills emerging

A new proposal to reduce the state sales tax on essential grocery items will soon be filed by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chairman of the Senate’s education budget committee.

Orr’s is one of several bills designed to cut or drop the state’s 4 percent sales tax on food expected this legislative session and comes with certain guardrails for the Education Trust Fund, to which sales tax revenue flows.