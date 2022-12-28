 Skip to main content
New committee to look at expanding state’s shipping facilities

A newly formed standing House committee will focus on expanding Alabama’s shipping capabilities, not just at the Port of Mobile, but across the state. Part of that could mean incentivizing Alabama goods producers who ship their products to do so from Alabama facilities.

“If you look at the resources we have in Alabama, with our deepwater port in Mobile and then having so many rivers, the Alabama River, the (Tennessee River and Tombigbee River) waterway … we’ve got good rail and good roads and so we’re really have an opportunity to do something really big and really special,” said Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollingers Island. Starting next session, Brown will chair the newly created House Ports, Waterways, and Intermodal Transit Committee.