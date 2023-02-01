 Skip to main content
New ADOC inmate health contract $1B, 4.5 years

The Alabama Department of Corrections has a proposed $1.06 billion inmate health care contract with a new provider.

The proposed four-and-a-half-year contract is with YesCare Corp. in Brentwood, Tenn. Discussions are expected at Thursday’s Contract Review Committee meeting, a panel of lawmakers that examines state contracts with vendors.

