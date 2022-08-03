 Skip to main content
Nearly 3 years after fleeing, accused killer of deputy to face prison escape charge

Austin Patrick Hall, the man accused of killing a Bibb County deputy in June, will be arraigned in September on a prison escape charge, nearly three years after Hall allegedly fled a state prison in Camden, Ala.

The arraignment was set last week in Wilcox County, according to court records.

hall

 Austin Patrick Hall