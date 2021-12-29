Nature puts us on alert as seasonable weather prepares to rush in

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is advising area residents to be prepared as a strong front is forecast to move through Calhoun County beginning late tonight (Wednesday).
“You can’t have 75-degree weather at Christmas and not pay for it,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist John De Block. “And, we’re going to pay with a threat of severe weather Wednesday and Saturday.”
De Block said there is a threat of “strong to significant thunderstorms” beginning this afternoon and running through perhaps Thursday morning.
“Our main concern is strong, gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour, but there still is the possibility of tornadoes as well,” he said.
De Block added any time a severe storm front moves during the overnight hours, “it becomes a major concern.”
“There are people going to bed who may not be aware,” he said. “We preach the safety message of making sure you have multiple ways to get weather information around the clock. Using a phone app or a weather radio, you need something that will wake you up hopefully and give you time to get to a safe place.”
He advised everyone should have a plan of preparedness before bedtime Wednesday night.
“If severe weather is still on the table, I would suggest going to sleep in your clothes and have your shoes ready to slip on so you are less vulnerable to things flying around in the air and you can go where you need to,” De Block said.
In taking the upcoming threat seriously, De Block said the area is in a “slight risk.”
“We don’t like using the word ‘slight’,” he said. “It infers this is no big deal. But, if you are one of the people who gets hit by one of those severe thunderstorms, or an EF0 or EF1 tornado, there is nothing slight about it. It just means it may not be as widespread and there might not be as many. But, there still is a threat. And at nighttime, that concerns us even more.”
“We don’t want to scare anybody, we just want them to be prepared,” De Block said.
He said New Year’s Eve revelers face a “hit-and-miss” chance of rain and thundershowers as they may seek to celebrate outdoors as rain chances reach 90 percent.
“You might have to keep an eye on the radar to look for an opportunity to get out,” De Block said.
De Block said “a very similar threat and timing like Wednesday” are appearing on forecast models for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but that could change over the next few days as forecaster keep watch on the moving weather fronts.
He said Sunday would be “noticeably colder and more seasonal.”
“It’s going to be quite a contrast to the above-normal weather we’ve been having,” De Block said. “I am not going to use the “s” word referring to freezing precipitation. If there is enough moisture and cold air on the back side of the front, I don’t think it will be one of those with accumulations that cause big problems. It will probably just quickly come and go.”