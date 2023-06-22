Multi-million dollar assembly plant coming to Gadsden

GADSDEN — A nuclear power corporation has chosen Gadsden as the future home for its multi-million dollar assembly plant that builds micro-modular reactors, Mayor Craig Ford announced at a press conference Thursday morning.
“We are excited. This is a big day for Gadsden,” Ford said.
The facility will bring over 250 jobs with both professional and technical opportunities and expansion potential, Ford said. Those jobs will have a high wage potential, ranging from $50,000 - $90,000 a year.
Ford said the company, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, chose Gadsden based on its workforce, its history for manufacturing and assembly, its geographical location for quality of life and the low cost of living for employees.
“They chose us over two other sites, 16 states, and over 100 locations. The number one thing that he told us was the affordability of his employees being able to live here,” Ford said.
He continued by adding, “We beat out the state of Texas and the state of Tennessee. So War Eagle.”
USNC assured the mayor that the site would not actually house any nuclear power at the facility.
“They assured me that there will be no radiological material at the Gadsden plant. The Gadsden plant will build micro modular reactors. They will be shipped to the customers location and built on site. Once they are built on site is when the chemical components will be involved. It breaks a new market in the energy independence movement, made in Gadsden, Alabama,” Ford said.
Ford said that this type of plant would be the first of its kind in the country of the U.S.
Executive director of the Gadsden/Etowah Development Authority, David Hooks, said that the fact that over 50 people were directly involved with the recruitment of the project and they still managed to keep this deal a secret for eight months was “pretty amazing.”
The future site will be on Steele Station Road near the airport in Gadsden.
Ford said USNC would approach the building plans “aggressively,” breaking ground in the next three months with the build beginning in 2024 and projected to be complete in 2027.
As an incentive for the company to choose Gadsden, Hooks said the city agreed to upgrade the road into the plant site as well as insure its access to available water and sewer.
“We’re on the map and this is big for us.” Ford said.
