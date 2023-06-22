 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Multi-million dollar assembly plant coming to Gadsden

2027 projected as completion date for micro-modular reactor factory

building

The assembly plant expected to be completed in Gadsden in 2027

GADSDEN A nuclear power corporation has chosen Gadsden as the future home for its multi-million dollar assembly plant that builds micro-modular reactors, Mayor Craig Ford announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

“We are excited. This is a big day for Gadsden,” Ford said. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.