Move afoot to extend Appalachian Trail to Cheaha

Just a few hundred more miles prevents the 2,100-mile Appalachian Trail from reaching Cheaha State Park, but some hikers have already forged that link on existing trails.
That shows, natural resource officials say, there’s a grassroots demand for fulfilling the trail founder’s original vision — a hiker’s dream route from Maine’s highest point to Alabama’s.
A statement Tuesday from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Alabama State Parks System, demonstrated official support for the extension effort.
According to the statement, legendary conservationist Benton MacKaye’s original vision for the Appalachian Trail called for it to link Maine and Alabama along the entire length of the Appalachian Mountain chain.
“There’s something magical about the idea of linking Maine’s highest peak with Alabama’s highest mountain,” said Commissioner Chris Blankenship of the conservation department. “Hikers who complete this feat would have the satisfaction of having traveled the entire length of the Appalachian Mountains in America, and it would also realize Benton MacKaye’s original idea of linking Maine with Alabama.”
The linkup would be accomplished by making use of the existing Pinhoti Trail. That path runs through several Alabama counties, both north and south of Cheaha, mostly through the Talladega National Forest. The trail continues into north Georgia via the Georgia Pinhoti Trail, traversing the Chattahoochee National Forest and ultimately connecting with the Benton MacKaye Trail.
The MacKaye route provides the final link to the current southern terminus of the trail at Springer Mountain, Ga. The total length of the addition would be about 314 miles.
Chopping through bureaucracy
Extending the Appalachian Trail into Alabama would require amending federal law and navigating federal bureaucratic obstacles, but that hasn’t deterred advocates from working to make this extension a reality. State officials say Alabama has seen more and more of annual thru hikers start their journeys in Alabama.
“That is really the point behind our efforts. We have worked over the years to buy missing properties in Alabama for the trail, like Indian Mountain, and see trail constructed, and now the word has gotten out and hikers are showing up and making independent decisions to start their thru hike in Alabama,” said State Parks Director Greg Lein.
Lein has thru hiked the Appalachian Trail and appreciates the idea of fulfilling Benton MacKaye’s original vision. “We simply want to support thru hikers who wish to attempt their start or finish their personal journey in Alabama, and Cheaha State Park is an easy and convenient place to support hikers,” he said.
Alabama State Parks District Superintendent Renee Raney also supports the concept.
“Cheaha State Park has a store, lodge, cabins and a campground which are all ready to serve and support hikers and their families embarking on this great adventure,” Raney said. “The milder winter and spring conditions in Alabama certainly make for a better starting option in February, March or April when the northbound thru-hiking pilgrimage typically gets underway.”
There’s precedent for change
According to officials, the trail’s southern terminus has changed several times, from its original location at Mount Mitchell in North Carolina to its current location at Springer Mountain in Georgia. The northern terminus also moved from Mount Washington in New Hampshire to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Moving the southern gateway of the Appalachian Trail to Mount Cheaha would not only help alleviate current trail congestion, but provide a new economic and tourism engine for areas of Georgia and Alabama.
The Appalachian Trail currently stretches 2,190 miles and, with its extension to Mount Cheaha would become 2,504 miles long.
“Hikers can now purchase a medallion for $10 from the Cheaha camp store that can be put on their packs to show their support for extending the world-famous Appalachian Trail to Alabama,” said Tom Cosby, an advocate for the AT2AL movement.
T-shirts and stickers with the AT2AL message can be found in the camp store as well, and all proceeds will benefit the Alabama State Parks.
“Our goal is simply to raise awareness in the hiking community that bringing the Appalachian Trail to Alabama is, really, a culmination of Benton MacKaye’s original dream from 1925 — and a reminder that the Appalachians begin in Alabama,” Cosby said.
Dr. Jeff Hayes, a fellow advocate for the AT2AL movement, also shared supportive sentiments.
“I grew up hiking in Alabama, thinking the trails here were nothing special,” Hayes said. “After attending college in Maryville, Tennessee, and hiking extensively in the Smoky Mountains, then later hiking the full length of the Appalachian Trail, I realized that those trails, while older and more developed, are no more special than ours. Then when I hiked the entire Alabama section of the Pinhoti for the Pinhoti Steering Committee, I became convinced that our Appalachians, too, are on par with those along many sections of the Appalachian Trail.”
“We should bring the Appalachian Trail to Cheaha State Park, a worthy peer to Baxter State Park, both holding the highest point in their respective states,” he added. “We should do this not just because the visionaries who gathered in the first Appalachian Trail Conference in 1925 thought the Appalachian Trail should extend to Cheaha, but because leaving out the Southern Appalachian deprives hikers — day hikers, weekenders, and long-haul — of the full range of scenic Appalachian beauty. The Appalachian Trail is incomplete without our mountains. Let’s finish the job started almost 100 years ago and bring the Appalachian Trail home to Alabama.”