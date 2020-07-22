More schools announce delayed openings, virtual starts

MONTGOMERY — More of Alabama's largest public school systems are delaying the start of in-person classes, opting to begin instruction online as concerns persist over still-high COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Montgomery Public Schools on Wednesday announced the first nine weeks of its school year will be virtual. Madison County, Madison City and Huntsville City said in a joint press conference they’ll also open virtually next month.
Tuscaloosa City Schools and Mobile County Schools, the state’s largest system, said recently they would not have in-school instruction at the beginning of the year.
So far, at least a dozen systems have made similar announcements, including Anniston, Birmingham, Gadsden, Midfield and Selma, along with the Bullock, Macon and Greene county systems, according to various announcements and media reports.
The Alabama State Department of Education recently contracted with SchoolsPLP to develop a statewide learning portal that is supposed to offer each school's basic coursework online. The platform is supposed to be ready to launch by August.
Lack of access to high-speed broadband internet was a hindrance for some systems during the last school year's COVID-19 closures.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest total number of new cases reported in more than 11 days and below the seven-day average of 1,741 new cases.
However, the state on Wednesday also saw its highest death toll to date as 57 people reportedly died due to COVID-19. A total of 1,325 people in Alabama have died from COVID-19-related causes since the pandemic began.
Many more school systems could decide to delay in-person classes in the coming days and weeks, which will affect not only school children but parents planning to return to work.
Asked Wednesday about concerns over consistency and the effect it could have on businesses and state agencies trying to reopen, Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is providing resources and support, but leaving decisions up to local school leaders.
“It's a difficult situation, just plain and simple, and I don't have a magic bullet,” Ivey said. “Folks at the local level have got to decide what's best for them, the students, the teachers, the staff and we'll support them the best we can in every way.”
Earlier this week, Ivey announced $170 million in grants from the federal CARES Act to local schools that are meant to pay for efforts to enhance virtual learning and in-school safety. But how to spend those funds and when to open their school doors is still up to each individual system.
“These decisions are going to be made at the local level,” Ivey said.