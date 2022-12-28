 Skip to main content
Medical marijuana deadline looms, fewer than 10 applications as of Monday

Alabama companies have until Friday to file for a license with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission if they wish to be one of the few companies chosen to participate in the state’s emerging medical marijuana supply chain.

As of Monday, Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission Director John McMillan said it had received fewer than 10 applications. In October, the commission had received more than 600 requests for applications, but McMillan said he expected the required $2,500 application fee this month to shrink that pool significantly.