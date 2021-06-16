Man shot and killed during workplace altercation in Daphne

A suspect remains at-large Wednesday following a deadly altercation at a Daphne dirt pit.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at the Friendship Road Dirt Pit at 24736 Friendship Road in Daphne between two workers on the company’s property. One of the workers, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the property and remains at-large. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said he believes the suspect is in Mobile.
The victim, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department is coordinating with Mobile police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Mobile to locate the suspect. No further information was available.