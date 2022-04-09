‘Magic of Marble Festival’ underway in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — Eighty-three-year-old sculptor Robert Larson polishes his marble artwork as smooth as glass but leaves some of the stone with its natural feel.
“I want people to feel both,” he said as he sat in the display room Tuesday, the first day of the “Magic of Marble” Festival in Sylacauga. Many pieces of his art are displayed permanently in the B.B. Comer Library, where Larson has become a favorite of many who know of his passion for sculpting this city’s world-famous glistening stone.
The festival started on April 5 and will continue through Saturday, April 16.
During the festival, 32 sculptors from throughout the United States are creating sculptures during their visit as they share tips with each other and chat with visitors who come to watch the pieces of art take shape.
For first timers, it is important to wear masks and ear plugs because the saws and sanders make the dust fly and the park noisy.
One visiting sculptor is 32-year-old Francesco Basini/Gazzi from Pietrasanta, Italy. He is this year’s featured sculptor, keeping the 14-year-old festival’s tradition of inviting an outstanding sculptor from the marble cities Pietrasanta or Carrara. Both are sister cities with Sylacauga.
Retired professor Ted Spears heads the festival’s committee and has dedicated much of his time after retirement to making sure it is a well-planned event. His daughter, Tara Douglas and her husband, Jonathan, joined him not long ago in overseeing the festival. They moved from the Northwest to live in her hometown and to help with the festival.
“About 15 years ago,” Spears said, “I was minding my own business at home and received a call from Al Head, the head of the Alabama State Council on the Arts. He had just returned from Italy with a cultural exchange club.”
Spears, who was the president of the Sylacauga Arts Council, listened to Head’s ideas. He sent Tara and Jonathan to Italy to visit Pietrasanta and Carrara, the latter of which being where the sculptor Michelangelo once worked. Spears, Head and then-governor Bob Riley laid the groundwork for the Sylacauga festival.
“My family and I have found working with the festival is a rewarding experience for the Sylacauga community,” Spears said. “We bring in tourists by the busloads during the year and especially during the festival. Our ‘Marble City’ has been revitalized by the festival.”
The remaining events at the festival are as follows:
On Sunday and Monday, visitors can take part in the Marble Scavenger Hunt by picking up an application at the B.B. Comer Library next to the park and filling it out.
Visitors may view or purchase sculpted pieces at the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a hometown sculptor, Frank Murphy of Rome, Ga., will present “A Conversation with a Sculptor.”
From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, visitors may take a tour of the OMYA Quarry, one of two marble quarries in the city. Seating is limited and registering in advance is advised. Call 256-249-0961 and arrive 15 minutes early.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, American sculptor Bill Cook will host “A Conversation with a Sculptor.”