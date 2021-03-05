Loss of a House seat could lead to a tough primary for two Alabama GOP incumbents

If Alabama loses a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after census results come in, the new election map will likely pit two incumbent Republican representatives against each other in 2022, political experts say.
It’s unlikely that Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, would find himself in that predicament. But it’s not impossible.
“The state Legislature’s going to draw the lines, which means the state Legislature’s going to decide which two incumbents are going to face off,” said Benjamin Gross, a professor of political science at Jacksonville State University.
Later this year, Alabama will find out just how many people live in the state as results from the 2020 census are made public. Political wonks are watching those numbers closely, because of the possibility the state could be bumped down from seven House seats to six.
It’s not that anyone expects the state to lose residents. Census Bureau estimates show Alabama’s population growing over the past 10 years, but not as fast as many other states. With just 435 House seats to be split between all the states, it’s possible a faster-growing state could, in essence, take one of Alabama’s seats.
That’s far from a sure thing. But if it does happen, it could lead to a shakeup among the incumbent GOP lawmakers, most of whom rarely see a serious challenge in primary elections.
‘Cracking and packing’
Right now, the state is represented by six Republican House members and one Democrat, Rep. Terri Sewell of Birmingham. Sewell’s largely Democratic district isn’t likely to go away even if the state loses a seat, Gross said.
In Alabama, the state legislature decides how to draw Congressional districts. That body has been overwhelmingly Republican for a decade. Both parties have been known to draw district lines in the way that favors their party most — but there are limits to what they can do.
“The most important techniques they use are ‘cracking’ and ‘packing,” Gross said.
“Cracking” means drawing districts in a way that splits up voters from the other party so that they’re less likely to present a challenge in a district.
If it’s impossible to draw a district where the other party is in the minority, lawmakers opt for “packing,” concentrating the other party’s voters in as few districts as possible.
Gross believes the Republican Legislature will keep some semblance of the state’s one Democratic-majority district. He said it’s likely Democrats will push for a second district that would at least be competitive for them.
In the past, Democratic opposition to GOP-drawn districts has usually come in the form of court cases filed after the redistricting maps are already drawn. But Montgomery resident Tabitha Isner, a former Democratic candidate for the 2nd District House seat, said she and other activists hope to exert influence earlier in the process — armed with software that allows them to draw district maps using the data that lawmakers use.
By proposing maps that show different possibilities, she said, they can challenge the options offered by lawmakers.
“In Montgomery, we could be arguing that we shouldn’t be in three different congressional districts, because we don’t think of ourselves as three different towns,” she said.
Isner has a proposal for a second Democratic-friendly district, one that would stretch roughly across the Black Belt from Washington County in the west to Lee County in the east.
But the most likely scenario, Gross said, is one Democratic district and five mostly Republican ones.
That means someone will have to go, and district lines could decide who does.
There’s no requirement that House candidates live in the district they want to represent, but the track record of out-of-district candidates isn’t good.
“Maybe ‘cracking’ would make Calhoun County part of the same district as parts of Birmingham,” Gross said. “What may be more likely is that Mike Rogers winds up with territory around Fort Payne that was represented by someone else.”
Three scenarios
How would Rogers pick a course of action if redistricting placed him in the same district as Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Hayleyville, his neighbor to the north? The Anniston Star submitted that question to Rogers in a Zoom town hall meeting earlier this week, but in a shorter-than-expected meeting he didn’t address the issue.
He may never have to. Gross foresees three scenarios for state GOP lawmakers forced to pit two incumbents against each other.
Freshman vs. freshman: “To be really effective in the House takes a lot of time,” Gross said. “You’ve got to work your way into leadership positions on committees.”
Gross said it’s possible Alabama would put its two least-senior representatives into the same primary to avoid losing a House member with seniority. That scenario could be bad news for Reps. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, and Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, both elected in 2020.
Sacrifice a freshman: Lawmakers could instead put a freshman or junior House member up against a more-established lawmaker, on the theory that the veteran House member will win.
Rogers, an 18-year veteran of the House and ranking minority member on the Armed Services Committee, clearly fits the bill as a veteran lawmaker. Rogers would likely become chair of Armed Services if Republicans take the House in 2022, one reason fellow GOP members may be unwilling to risk a challenge to him.
Move someone up — or out: A House member could announce a run for Senate or a plan to retire, Gross said, making things easier for the people who draw the districts. Republican Sen. Richard Shelby has announced his plan to retire, leaving a Senate seat open.
“Maybe someone like Gary Palmer or Mo Brooks decides they want to run for the Senate, and then you eliminate the problem,” Gross said.
Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, hasn’t yet announced any interest in a Senate run. Brooks, a Trump ally known for his role in the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told media outlets after Shelby’s announcement that he’d be running either for the House or the Senate in 2022.
Even if the state hangs on to all its House seats in the coming year, there’s another population shift that could move the political ground between some Anniston-area voters.
“It’s all dependent on where Alabama is growing,” said Samantha Pettey, an associate professor of political science at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, who has written about redistricting.
The whole purpose of redistricting is to make sure each Congressional district has roughly the same number of people — and big intra-state population shifts can still lead to big changes in district lines.
If Census Bureau estimates are correct, Calhoun County will carry less weight in the next count than it did in 2010. The county had about 118,000 residents in the 2010 census count, but estimates suggest there are only about 113,000 residents now.