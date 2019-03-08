All six members of the Calhoun County’s House delegation voted for a 10 cent statewide gas tax increase, according to records from the Alabama Legislature.
“Sometimes you’ve got to do what you know in your heart is right, even if it keeps you from getting re-elected” said Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville.
The Alabama House of Representatives voted 83-20 Friday in favor of the 10-cent-per-gallon tax. If it becomes law, it would become the first per-gallon increase in Alabama’s gas tax in 25 years. Proponents of the tax say a rise in construction costs without a corresponding rise in gas tax revenue has starved the state’s road repair efforts.
“We’ve got school buses that can’t cross over bridges because of the weight limits,” said Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks. “Our infrastructure is going to pot.”
Five of the county’s six lawmakers are Republicans, and the gas tax has proven controversial within that party. The state GOP’s executive committee earlier this year passed a resolution urging no gas tax increase without a corresponding decrease in taxes elsewhere.
Brown, the Jacksonville lawmaker, is among the few GOP lawmakers who announced support for a gas tax well before the 2018 election. After the Friday vote he said he did worry about the effect the tax might have on low-income constituents.
“A lot of people are living on the margins already,” he said. “If they have to pay a few dollars more to drive to work, that’s significant.”
He said he believed the state was at a crucial moment and could lose future investment and jobs if roads aren’t fixed.
Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Centre, said earlier this year that she saw a gas tax as a “last resort” — but change her mind after three nights of staying up late and contemplating the tax proposal this week.
Shaver said the cost of the tax to the average driver would be less than the cost of one soft drink per week. The money from the tax, she said, would not only repair rural roads but also upgrade the Port of Mobile — something she said would be important for timber farms and auto suppliers in her district.
Shaver was elected in November. The gas tax was her first major vote in the House, but she said she’s not worried about re-election fallout.
“If I had voted to protect myself, I would have been criticized for that, too,” she said. “I have to vote where I can have some peace.”
The county’s other House members – Democrat Barbara Boyd and Republicans Steve Hurst and Becky Nordgren – weren’t immediately available after the vote.
Wood and Brown said they expected a Senate vote on the bill next week.