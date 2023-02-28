 Skip to main content
Legislators working to mandate paper voting, ban ballot harvesting

A number of Alabama legislators say they want to improve election integrity this upcoming session, with three bills in particular designed to ban non-paper electronic voting machines and ban ballot harvesting.

Sponsored by State Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, Senate Bills 9 and 10 would mandate the use of paper ballots and ban the use of electronic voting machines with the ability to connect to the internet, respectively.