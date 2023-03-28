 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Legislation would toughen penalties on street racing

MONTGOMERY — The House Safety and Homeland Security Committee approved a bill to crack down on street racing, a legislative priority for some of Alabama's largest cities.

Introduced by Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Morris, House Bill 29 would impose criminal penalties for those participating in street racing activities, including vehicle burnouts, donuts, stunts, races and speed exhibitions.