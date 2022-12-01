 Skip to main content
Ledbetter taps Lovvorn for Rules, Reynolds for General Fund

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, the next speaker of the Alabama House, announced Wednesday his planned appointments to some high-profile House committees.

Ledbetter was selected earlier this month by a majority of his 76 GOP colleagues in the 105-member House to lead the chamber. The official vote among the entire body will happen in January. As speaker, Ledbetter can appoint committee chairmen.

Nathaniel Ledbetter

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville.