Ledbetter announces more committee chairmanships

Alabama House Republican leadership on Wednesday announced more expected committee appointments for the next legislative quadrennium.

Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview, is the pick to chair the Transportation, Utilities, and Infrastructure Committee. A House member since 2013, Shedd has lead efforts in that chamber to expand high-speed internet access to rural parts of the state. A former Cullman County commissioner and Fairview mayor said good roads and utilities are key to Alabamians’ quality of life and economic development for the state.