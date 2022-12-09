Ledbetter announces more committee chairmanships

Alabama House Republican leadership on Wednesday announced more expected committee appointments for the next legislative quadrennium.
Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview, is the pick to chair the Transportation, Utilities, and Infrastructure Committee. A House member since 2013, Shedd has lead efforts in that chamber to expand high-speed internet access to rural parts of the state. A former Cullman County commissioner and Fairview mayor said good roads and utilities are key to Alabamians’ quality of life and economic development for the state.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work on these things because they’re close to my heart,” Shedd told Alabama Daily News.
Shedd will replace Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, who did not seek reelection this year.
Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, elected in 2016, will keep his spot as chairman of the House Agriculture and Forestry Commission.
Rep. Jim Carns, R-Vestavia Hills, who has more than 25 years as a House member, will chair the Commerce and Small Business Committee. He has previous experience in business and manufacturing.
Entering her third term, Rep. Margie Wilcox, R-Mobile, will chair the Boards, Agencies and Commissions Committee. It is responsible for overseeing, reviewing, and renewing about 100 occupational licensure boards and other state agencies.
Three-term Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Montgomery, will also keep his chairmanship of the County and Municipal Government Committee entering the next quadrennium.
“From rural to urban areas, from employers to employees, and from tradesmen to consumers, the collective decisions made by these committees affect every Alabamian in some manner,” House Speaker-elect Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said. “All of these individuals have my full faith and confidence, and I am certain they will always work on behalf of the citizens each of us seek to serve.”
Ledbetter was selected earlier this month by a majority of his 76 GOP colleagues in the 105-member House to lead the chamber. The official vote among the entire body will happen in January during an organizational session of the entire Legislature.
Last month, Ledbetter announced Rep. Joe Lovvorn, R-Auburn, will chair the Rules Committee, which selects the House’s daily agenda of bills. Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, will continue to chair the House education budget committee, a position he’s held since 2021 and Rep. Jim Hill, R-Moody, will continue to lead the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, will chair the House General Fund Budget committee.
More House committee announcements are expected in the coming weeks.