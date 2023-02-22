 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lawmakers concerned over ARPA infrastructure deadlines

Some legislative budget leaders on Tuesday signaled concern about state and local agencies’ ability to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding on infrastructure projects in less than four years.

And those concerns could impact how they dole out a remaining more than $1 billion in ARPA funds this spring. Spending discussions are ongoing.