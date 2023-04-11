 Skip to main content
Lawmakers begin votes on economic development bills

MONTGOMERY — Two bills in an economic incentive package revealed last week saw their first successful votes today in a state Senate committee.

Dubbed “The Game Plan,” the four-bill package will extend and expand the Alabama Jobs Act and Growing Alabama program, create a new grant program to help fund local site development, carve out additional economic incentives for underserved areas and groups, as well as increase transparency by publicly posting economic incentive data online.