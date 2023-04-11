Lawmakers begin votes on economic development bills

MONTGOMERY — Two bills in an economic incentive package revealed last week saw their first successful votes today in a state Senate committee.
Dubbed “The Game Plan,” the four-bill package will extend and expand the Alabama Jobs Act and Growing Alabama program, create a new grant program to help fund local site development, carve out additional economic incentives for underserved areas and groups, as well as increase transparency by publicly posting economic incentive data online.
Two of those bills — the transparency and site development grant program bills — got favorable reports today in the Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee, with the remaining two bills scheduled for committee votes on Wednesday.
‘Let’s get out there and win the game’
Greg Canfield, Alabama’s secretary of commerce, told Alabama Daily News that the sweeping economic package was a continuation of the state’s existing economic incentive programs, which, according to the Department of Commerce, generated a record-breaking $10.1 billion in new capital investment in 2022.
The first bill in the package — the Enhancing Economic Progress Act — would renew the existing Alabama Jobs Act and Growing Alabama program through July 31, 2028, as well as expand the allowance cap for both programs.
First passed in 2015, the Alabama Jobs Act offers economic incentives to eligible industrial projects the state is recruiting and currently has an annual cap of $350 million; the Enhancing Economic Progress Act would expand that cap by $25 million annually, reaching $475 million in 2028.
“I think it's fair to say, anyone on the Economic Development Board would prefer not to operate under a cap, but I think that that's an unrealistic assumption in today's world,” Canfield told Alabama Daily News.
The other half of the Enhancing Economic Progress Act is the expansion of Growing Alabama, a program that offers tax credits for improving sites to recruit potential projects that currently has an annual cap of $20 million. Under the bill, that cap would be expanded to $35 million upon becoming law.
“Increasing from $20 million to $35 million is needed because it will allow us to accelerate the amount of developable property that is what we call 'speed-to-market ready,' because we compete in the marketplace for projects to locate in our state,” Canfield said.
The Enhancing Economic Progress Act is set to be voted on Wednesday in the House Ways and Means Education Committee, with Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, the committee chair, sponsoring the bill.
The second portion of the package, the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS), would allow the State Industrial Development Authority to issue grants incentivizing and aiding local site development, which Canfield said would be instrumental in the creation of new sites for mid-to-large economic development projects.
A grant matching program, SEEDS would primarily issue two types of grants; assessment grants and development grants. The former would offer funding matches on costs incurred from site assessments — things like engineering work, cost assessments and site planning — whereas the latter would offer grants for actual site development and construction.
The funding for the grant program, which Canfield said has yet to be secured, would be finite, as it’s specifically designed to jumpstart the development of mid-to-large sites on an intermediate basis.
“All of (Alabama’s) success means that we're taking more properties out of being available because we're putting projects on them,” Canfield said.
Sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, the SEEDS Act passed Tuesday in the Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee, though not before being amended.
One provision of the bill stipulates that a site must be "at least 200 contiguous acres" to be eligible under the program. Orr offered an amendment that reduced that minimum acreage to 75 acres.
"There are a lot of places in our state that may not have large, wide-open swaths of flat land that's available, and it's a little bit more hard to find 200 acres that are continuous, so this will help all geographical areas of the state by reducing that amount," Orr said.
The amendment and the bill itself passed unanimously.
The third economic incentive bill in the package, referred to as the Innovation Act, will direct grants specifically toward underserved areas and underrepresented groups through the state’s public-private partnership Innovate Alabama.
“Innovate Alabama is going to use the incentive and funding mechanisms that are in the innovation bill to really focus on creating opportunities for early-stage tech companies, minority-owned companies, women-owned, veteran-owned, etc., to really have that early-stage seed capital that they need to begin to form and grow,” Canfield said.
The Innovation Act will first be voted on and reviewed by the House Ways and Means Education Committee Wednesday, with Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, carrying the bill.
The final part of the package would see Alabama’s economic incentive data be shared more publicly, requiring the Commerce Department to publish data on everything from job numbers to average wages related to incentive projects.
“We recognize that we are in a world where there is a lot of opportunity for misjudging how incentives are working and whether or not they're benefiting our economy,” Canfield said.
“(Economic incentives are) all positive to our economy, and frankly, that's why the Alabama economy has continued to fare so well during the pandemic and into this screwy economy that we have,” Canfield said. “So we want to continue to build on that, and to do that, the public's got to trust our program. So we've come to the realization that in order to build public trust, we've got to share information.”
Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, carried the bill Tuesday in the Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee where it received a favorable report.