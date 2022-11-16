 Skip to main content
Lakeshore Foundation announces free memberships for veterans

The Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that membership at its 45-acres recreational campus in Homewood is now free for all U.S. veterans.

Lakeshore’s Operation Lima Foxtrot already offers camps and programs for injured military and their families at no cost. In addition, Lakeshore established Operation Endurance, which offered free memberships to local veterans with a service-connected disability.