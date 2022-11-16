Lakeshore Foundation announces free memberships for veterans

The Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that membership at its 45-acres recreational campus in Homewood is now free for all U.S. veterans.
Lakeshore’s Operation Lima Foxtrot already offers camps and programs for injured military and their families at no cost. In addition, Lakeshore established Operation Endurance, which offered free memberships to local veterans with a service-connected disability.
There are about 400,000 veterans living in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
The nonprofit Lakeshore currently provides opportunities for veterans through physical activity, research, advocacy and health promotion. Programs at Lakeshore are inclusive of veterans with and without physical disabilities, including dozens of fitness, aquatics, and recreational activities.
“This new program reflects our deep commitment to veterans and builds on our efforts to support the overall well-being of our veterans through recreation, athletics, fitness, and aquatics,” John D. Kemp, president and CEO of Lakeshore Foundation, said in a written statement.
The new Lakeshore Foundation Veterans Program is funded by a state grant.
“There is nothing more important to me than supporting the needs of our veterans here in Alabama and across the U.S.,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said while visiting Lakeshore on Tuesday. “We worked with Alabama legislators to create and fund this grant so that every veteran household qualifies for a free membership to Lakeshore Foundation.”
Lakeshore has been an official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site since 2003. For more information, visit www.lakeshore.org.