Keep calm and cover your cough: Alabama health experts say COVID-19 virus contained in U.S. so far

When Dr. Karen Landers steps outside her front door, she says, she doesn’t wear a mask. And she won’t do that even if COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, begins to spread across Alabama.
“I don’t have a supply of masks for myself,” said Landers, an area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health and one of the top officials working on the state’s coronavirus response. “The general public does not need to stockpile these masks.”
Landers and other state officials have been stepping up their planning for a potential future outbreak of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that has shut down entire cities in China and has spread in Europe and the Middle East in recent days.
The virus causes acute respiratory distress in some people who catch it; even though its fatality rate is lower than in earlier outbreaks such as SARS or MERS, COVID-19 appears to spread faster than those illnesses. It had sickened around 80,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 2,700 by Tuesday, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anniston faced a coronavirus scare over the past week, when federal officials briefly considered bringing patients to the city to be quarantined. But the Model City isn’t the only place in America that has suddenly started watching the illness closely. Outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea have U.S. officials now saying the disease will likely come here eventually. Officials of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned Americans to prepare for possible effects of an outbreak, including temporary school closures.
Staying in school
Local school officials said they’d received a memo from the state Department of Public Health on Tuesday, summarizing the effects of COVID-19 and defining associated risk factors. Right now schools still have their focus on flu season.
“We’re literally doing everything we normally do, because it’s flu season,” said Roy Bennett, Oxford City Schools public information officer. “We sent some extra funding to our principals to buy extra cleaning supplies, and we’re being diligent at cleaning.”
Most of the safety precautions for COVID-19 match the flu, Bennett explained, like encouraging students to wash their hands, cover their sneezes and stay home if they have a fever.
The memo from Alabama Public Health largely offers the same advice, except to add that students and staff who have returned from China, or any other country where active transmission of the disease has occurred, should contact ADPH upon arrival in Alabama and expect two weeks of self-observation for symptoms.
Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill said his schools will also follow flu procedures, at least until the state encourages other action.
“I put out some feelers to talk about what our next steps should be for infectious disease, specifically dealing with the coronavirus,” Hill said.
Both he and Bennett said that efforts to control viral transmission, such as temporarily closing schools, could be discussed if actual cases appear, though it may be unlikely. Bennett said schools sometimes close for a few days before the weekend to try to wait out flu infections, if there are enough students infected. But Oxford has no plans for that sort of action, he said.
Jacksonville State University, meanwhile, announced Tuesday its plan to indefinitely suspend all university-sanctioned travel overseas, including international study programs in countries including Belize, Ireland and South Korea.
“We hope to not only prevent the continued spread of infectious disease but also prevent our students, faculty and staff from becoming quarantined abroad,” the statement reads. The policy does not restrict personal travel.
‘Wash your hands’
Despite the CDC’s pleas for people to prepare, it’s still tough to tell what exactly the average person should prepare for. Landers, the Department of Public Health official, on Tuesday cited the department’s “Do 10” list of anti-flu actions as a good model for COVID-19 prevention. Among the tips on that list: stockpile supplies.
“It’s always a good idea to have a supply of any medications you need,” she said.
Landers said there’s no need to rush out for a protective mask. Coronavirus is transmitted through airborne droplets, she said, but the disease is short-lived in the air. You’re at risk if you’re within 6 to 9 feet of an infected person, she said. Outside, not so much. You can also get infections from droplets left on indoor surfaces such as countertops or stair rails.
“Wash your hands,” Landers said.
Cover your cough, Landers said. Don’t go to work if you’re sick. Talk to your doctor about what your symptoms could mean.
Dr. Angela Martin, an Anniston pediatrician, offered the same advice Wednesday.
“I don’t think now is a time to panic,” she said.
At present, Landers said, the state isn’t monitoring patients with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus. That’s because there’s no evidence the disease is spreading from person to person robustly in America.
“Let’s say you haven’t traveled, and you have those symptoms,” she said. “Or even if you have traveled to a place like New York, you don’t need to be tested, because we’ve had no community transmission here.”
If that transmission does appear, Landers said, patients with COVID-19-like symptoms can expect doctors to take a nasopharyngeal swab — basically sticking a Q-Tip-like cleaner up the patient’s nose — and send the sample to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.
Stay home, stay calm
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the University of Alabama School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said that now is a good time to hold off on international travel.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from people planning to go to Europe in the spring,” she said. “Someone called about asking to go to Italy in April. I would be very cautious about travel plans right now. We don’t really know what we’ll have happen.”
Marrazzo said that the United States has had good success with containment so far, mostly through the hygiene procedures prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Health.
“It’s early in our experience of this epidemic; I think preparedness is key,” Marrazzo said. “We’re walking this line between being alert and being prepared versus panicking, which is really important.”