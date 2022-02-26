Jakob Williamson says time a major asset in his quest for District 40 seat

Running for the Republican nomination in the race for Alabama House District 40, Jakob Williamson said he has a strategic point to make — he has time to devote to the job.
Williamson said his age — 21 — and this stage of his life makes the Ohatchee-raised young man a good candidate because unlike other candidates, he has fewer responsibilities tying him down.
“Right now I’m in the unique position where if I’m elected I can spend all of my time actually working on being a legislature, and most people don’t have that luxury,” Williamson said. “They either have a family, they have a business to run, they have careers — they have other obligations and they can't afford to just focus on legislation. I can.”
Williamson said this was one of the biggest reasons he decided to run, as there were no big responsibilities he would be shirking in order to do so.
“That’s another issue that I think we have in legislature, is they don’t have the resources that congressmen do — that federal legislatures do.” Williamson said. “They have staff and a very sufficient salary that they can focus all of their time on legislation.”
Without the proper resources or time to devote to the job, Williamson said, legislators can’t always do the job as well as they might. However, Williamson said he thought the state’s current legislature, and specifically K. L. Brown, has done a “really fine job.”
In addition to being ready to devote his time to his job, Williamson said he was no stranger to reading legislation or understanding public policy. He spent some time interning under Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, and has studied politics in college.
“I have the educational background to understand legislation,” Williamson said. “My minor is in public policy studies, and basically what I’ve done with that is look at various policy proposals that are being put out and sort of determine how efficient they’d be, how cost effective they are, and just sort of examine all of that.”
With plans to settle in Alabama for the long term, Williamson said he believes that changes in public policy now will affect his age group the most.
“We’re going to have to live with the consequences the longest,” Williamson said. “We’re going to have to be buying homes in the economy, trying to find jobs and getting ready for setting up retirement. So I think it's a different perspective to have a younger person in there.”
Williamson said he is a “strong conservative” fiscally, economically, and socially, and was a pretty solid conservative on “just about every issue you can name.”
“I may be young, but I’m not just some young progressive,” Williamson said. “I don’t want other young people to taint everyone’s image of a young person wanting to get involved.”
Hailing from the small town of Ohatchee, Williamson said he spent much of his high school years in band, as drum major, playing saxophone, bass clarinet, and clarinet.
“Band is kind of how I got involved with leadership in a way, I guess,” Williamson said. “I really enjoyed working with the team and started going into more clubs.”
In addition to band, Williamson said he was active in clubs such as the FBLA and SGA, as well as took dual enrollment courses throughout high school — landing him a full year ahead when starting college at the University of Alabama.
With an impressive score of 35 out of 36 on the ACT — placing him amongst the 99 percentile in the U.S. — Williamson landed a Presidential Scholarship to the university and will graduate in May.
“I come from a working class family, and I was going to have to earn that opportunity myself,” Williamson said.
Previously on a pre-law track throughout his college career, Williamson said if he doesn’t win the election, his plans are to pursue a law degree.
The COVID pandemic hit during Williamson’s second year in college, forcing all courses online and creating a unique learning experience. Williamson said because he wasn’t enrolled in face-to-face courses anymore, it allowed him to become more involved with the political party and allowed him to “get more active locally.”
“I had been interested in politics,” Williamson said. “I knew it was something I was going to pursue. I just hadn’t been here enough. But being here for a year, I said I’m going to make sure I’m doing something useful with my time.”
Williamson started a Young Republicans of Calhoun County group, and he also became more involved with the local county party, where he’s on the executive committee.
Asked what he likes to do in his free time, Williamson said he likes to read, spend time with friends, and go kayaking in the warmer months. He said he also has a great love of animals, as his parents had a constant menagerie of pet pigs, chickens, and other farm animals while he was a child. He now has two dogs — named Cali and Rhonda.