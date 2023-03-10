 Skip to main content
Ivey to send lawmakers her ’24 budget proposals after special session

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks duringing the State of the State address at the Alabama Capitol on Tuesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey highlighted some of her spending priorities for 2024 in her annual state of the state speech on Tuesday, but her proposed spending plans for 2024’s expected record revenue won’t be made public until March 21.

Ivey could submit her annual budget proposals to lawmakers now, but state law says she doesn’t have to until the second legislative day of a regular session. Because lawmakers are now in a special session — called by Ivey to allow them to focus on spending the more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money — the regular session won’t resume until March 21.