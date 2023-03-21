 Skip to main content
Ivey budgets: 2% pay raises for state employees, teachers; $400 tax rebates

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday sent lawmakers state spending plans that include 2 percent raises for educators and state employees and $400 one-time tax rebates for people who filed income tax returns for 2021.

Along with the proposed $8.8 billion education budget and $2.9 billion General Fund budget for 2024, Ivey sent supplemental proposals to spend and save recent surplus tax revenues.