 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

In special, Gudger tries to strengthen patient-visitor access bill

The Alabama Legislature’s current special session is focused on spending more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 funds, but some lawmakers also want to pass in this shortened session a bill they say will give people more access to their hospitalized family members, including during public health emergencies.

Sen. Garlan Gudger's Senate Bill 2 would require health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, to establish policies that meet certain requirements, including: