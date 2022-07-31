 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Huntsville’s Space Center marks starting point of nation’s space travel

Exhibit hall

Various displays have been set up in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

HUNTSVILLE — America’s visual memory banks are flooded with the unforgettable plumes of flame from tall rocket ships as they’ve roared into space from the Florida coast.

The reality of the nation’s journey into space actually starts with the testing of those engineering marvels at a complex a couple of hours up the highway from Anniston.