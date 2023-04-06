 Skip to main content
House unanimously approves $82 million tax cuts

Two tax cut bills were unanimously approved Thursday in the Alabama House.

Sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, House Bills 116 and 115 would eliminate the lowest state income tax rate of 2 percent and reduce the highest rate of 5 percent to 4.95 percent, respectively.