House unanimously approves $82 million tax cuts

Two tax cut bills were unanimously approved Thursday in the Alabama House.
Sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, House Bills 116 and 115 would eliminate the lowest state income tax rate of 2 percent and reduce the highest rate of 5 percent to 4.95 percent, respectively.
Together, the tax cuts reduce revenue to the Education Trust Fund budget by an estimated $82.3 million. Though state income tax is a major revenue source for the state’s education budget, Garret has argued that Alabamians would likely spend any money saved regardless, negating the budget shortfall through additional sales tax revenue.
Following the bills’ passage, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter praised the tax cuts, noting their bipartisan support.
“We passed a couple tax cuts today that's going to benefit the people of Alabama, (and) as you can tell, the members were happy to do that,” Ledbetter said. “I think it was unanimous on both those tax cuts, (so) we're excited about that.”
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is sponsoring the bills in the Senate.
Though the bills did receive unanimous approval, some lawmakers still held reservations. One such lawmaker was Rep. Kanyatte Hassell, D-Montgomery.
“We've got the lowest taxes anyway, and I was concerned about losing money in any budget because the state always says we don't have money to do certain things, but I went ahead and voted for it because tax cuts do get more money in your pockets,” Hassell told Alabama Daily News.
Hospital visitation bill passes House
A bill that would strengthen hospital and nursing home visitation rights under certain circumstances was approved by the Alabama House Thursday in a vote of 100-1, with four abstaining.
Sponsored by Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, Senate Bill 113 would require health care facilities to establish policies that would ensure in-person visits under certain scenarios, such as for pediatric or end-of-life patients.
This bill saw vocal opposition from just one House member, Rep. Marry Moore, D-Birmingham, who argued that mandating hospital visitation rights under certain circumstances could pose a health risk to patients.
Hospital and nursing home leaders say they must follow guidelines from the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees health care facilities that get federal funding. Not following those rules, including on visitations, could result in the loss of funding and licenses.
The bill now goes to the governor.
Fentanyl trafficking bill sees final approval, sent to governor
The fentanyl trafficking bill that would impose mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession saw its final passage from the Alabama Senate on Thursday, and will now be sent to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for approval. The bill was unanimously approved with a vote of 31-0.
Sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, the bill would see those convicted with possession of 1-2 grams of fentanyl be given a mandatory three-year sentence; ten years for 2-4 grams, 25 years for 4-8 grams, and a life sentence for eight or more grams.
“Fentanyl's the only drug in Alabama where there were no mandatory minimums; we just caught fentanyl up with the other drugs in this state,” Simpson said after the bill’s passage. “We just caught up to date with the dealers on what they're using.”
House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter praised the bill’s passage, saying he was “elated” to see it head to Ivey’s desk.
“I think the governor will sign it as soon as it gets across the street because it's going to help save lives in our state," Ledbetter said. "We're losing young people across the state with it because it's being laced with all kinds of different drugs, so I think for the state of Alabama, we sent a clear message today that if you bring it in our state and you get caught with it, you're going to spend a lot of time in jail.”