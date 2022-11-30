 Skip to main content
Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed

The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed.

“The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper,” Elizabeth Daly said in a written statement distributed Monday by her attorney.

Perry Hooper

