Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed

The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed.
“The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper,” Elizabeth Daly said in a written statement distributed Monday by her attorney.
“I so respect and appreciate law enforcement and the job they have to perform, nevertheless, I request these charges be dismissed,” Daly said.
Additional information about that resolution was not available Monday from attorney Dianne James Davis.
Earlier this month, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on one count of first degree sexual abuse.
Hooper was arrested in August after an alleged incident at a downtown Montgomery restaurant. According to police records, Hooper was leaving Ravello Ristorante on Aug. 16 when he approached the woman behind the host stand.
“The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside,” an affidavit filed in Montgomery County District Court says. “He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free.”
He was arrested on Aug. 24 and released from jail on a $15,000 bond.
Hooper represented a Montgomery district in the Alabama Legislature for nearly 20 years until 2003 and is still involved in Republican politics as a member of the state party’s executive committee.
In 2016, he was active in promoting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Alabama.
Sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class C felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison and fines up to $15,000.
Alabama Daily News had not previously named Daly as the alleged victim until her public statement.
A comment from Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office was not immediately available.
A call to the office of Hooper's attorney, Joseph Espy, was not immediately returned.