Health workers will be first vaccinated under Alabama COVID plan

When Alabama gets a vaccine for COVID-19, health care workers will be the first to get it, followed by essential workers and people at high risk from the disease, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s vaccination plan, released Friday.
One thing that is not outlined in the plan: exactly when a vaccine will be available.
“We really don’t know,” said Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant state health officer who works on COVID-19 policy. “It could be by the end of the year, but we don’t know for sure.”
The plan offers a broad outline of what people can expect when there is a vaccine.
In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, when supplies will likely be limited, both paid workers and volunteers in health care settings will get the vaccine, if they’re likely to be exposed to the virus.
Next come “essential workers” a category that’s likely to include first responders, though Landers said the term may not be defined the same way it was during the April stay-home order, when many private businesses were also considered essential.
At the same time, according to the plan, state officials would focus on vaccinating at-risk people — those over 65 and people with underlying conditions.
When more of the vaccine is available, according to the plan, the state plans to use a “broad provider network” to get the vaccine out to more people. That would include retail pharmacies and doctor’s offices, among other places.
The plan states that county health departments will be responsible for coordinating local vaccine distribution.
Coosa County, just south of Talladega County, hasn’t had a county health department since 2017, when the health department office in Rockford closed.
Landers said Coosa is the only county without such an office, and she said the state would likely find another organization to play that role. She noted that in a past Clay County campaign, workers distributed flu vaccines from a Lineville church.
Landers said it’s unclear how long each phase of the distribution plan would last. The timetable, she said, depends on how much vaccine is available and when.