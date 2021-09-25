Health officer lays out guidelines for getting 3rd Pfizer shot

As of Friday the CDC has authorized a booster shot for certain groups of people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
During his weekly media teleconference Friday morning, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the CDC gave out a somewhat confusing set of guidelines for those people who are now eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.
“It was not entirely what we were expecting,” Harris said.
Harris said that the booster is not for those who have taken the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Pfizer booster is available for those who have been fully vaccinated, and six months have elapsed since their last Pfizer vaccine, if they fall into the following groups:
— For those 65 years and older and people in long-term care settings, assisted living facilities, nursing homes.
— For those aged 50 years and up who have certain underlying medical conditions.
Harris said that the vaccine will be available on Friday at those locations offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Two additional groups may receive a booster dose according to Harris:
— For those 18 years old and up with certain underlying medical conditions
— For people 18 years old and up who are at an increased risk for COVID based on occupational or institutional settings including health care workers, first responders, grocery workers, educators and day care workers.
Harris said that he has heard that some people have been “mixing and matching” their course of vaccines with different brands of vaccines.
Harris said there is no guidance and the health department is not recommending the practice but personally he believes it may be OK.
“A lot of people are doing that, might make sense,” Harris said.
Harris said that Alabama continues to see a large number of deaths.
“As you know we’ve all seen the story that had us as the state with the highest rate of deaths in the country over the past couple of weeks, we’re still looking at those numbers to verify that claim,” Harris said.
Harris said that the deaths documented on the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard website do not necessarily reflect the deaths from the previous day.
The deaths reported can include deaths over the past week or longer, he said.
“We’ve had death numbers the last several days of 123, 133, 205 people, 250 people, 161 people, 192 people and these aren't number or stats, these are our friends and our family and our loved ones, these are Alabamians who are dying of COVID,” said Harris.
“We continue to say that at least 90 percent of these deaths are completely preventable with vaccination, there’s no reasons that these people should have had to die,” he said.
“It’s a tragedy that we have to sit here every week and report these numbers to you,” said Harris.
Harris updated the situation with the monoclonal antibodies shortage, saying that state health departments distribute the medication based on a formula on case numbers and hospitalizations to determine how much each state gets.
“We have had three times as many requests for monoclonals as Alabama is going to have this week, it is a scarce resource and there is not enough to go around,” said Harris.
Harris said that small teams of the Alabama National Guard have been deployed to three rural hospitals in Troy, Monroeville and Demopolis to help with the overflow of COVID-19 patients.
As far as the vaccination numbers, Alabama is not the least vaccinated state in the country any longer.
Harris said 1.95 million Alabamaians have been fully vaccinated — which is ahead of three to four other states — and 2.4 million have had at least one dose, which is ahead of eight states.
CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS
Harris said that as of Friday morning there were 1,731 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama hospitals. ICU beds were completely full and there were two additional critical care patients who did not have an ICU bed, Harris said.
“Still not a very good situation to be in,” Harris said.
Harris said that even though the number of new cases is declining the pandemic is far from over.
“We’ve been here before and we’ve been here more than once, I think all of us are so tired of COVID that it’s easy to ignore what we don’t want to think about if it’s not really being forced in our faces for a few days,” Harris said, “it’s not surprising that people just want to move on and get back to normal.”
Harris said to be vigilant.
“In many ways nothing has changed yet,” he said.
Harris said that the COVID rate is actually on the increase in the United Kingdom.
“Please be smart, please pay attention to what’s going on around you and in your community, this is not a good time to be mixing with with lots of other people from different households particularly if you don’t know what their vaccination status is, and remember,” Harris said, “we’re one of the least vaccinated states in the country.”