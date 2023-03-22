 Skip to main content
Health experts break down who exists in health insurance coverage gap

Members of the House Health Committee listen as Danne Howard, of the Alabama Hospital Association, explains the state's insurance coverage gap.

 Alexander Willis, Alabama Daily News

MONTGOMERY — The House Health Committee on Wednesday learned more about which Alabamians without health insurance fall in a category often called the “coverage gap,” earning too little to afford private insurance but also ineligible for Medicaid.

Lawmakers and presenters were careful not to refer to expanding Medicaid as an option, but instead focused on statistics about working adults living without health insurance. While each state has different eligibility standards for Medicaid, the health insurer for the low-income and disabled, the 2010 Affordable Care Act offered financial assistance and incentives for states to expand their Medicaid programs. Alabama is one of 11 states not to expand Medicaid.