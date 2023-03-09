 Skip to main content
Governor’s office secures attorneys to protect ‘confidential materials’ over ALDOT lawsuit

The office of Gov. Kay Ivey is working to halt the release of “confidential materials” and “privileged documents” related to a lawsuit filed against the Alabama Department of Transportation by a Baldwin County toll bridge company.

Filed in Montgomery Circuit Court last fall, the lawsuit alleges that ALDOT Director John Cooper had a “personal vendetta” against Baldwin County Bridge Company LLC. The lawsuit also alleges Cooper set out to financially hurt the company by, among other things, moving forward with the construction of a new bridge to Gulf Shores, just west of the company’s toll bridge known as the Foley Beach Express.