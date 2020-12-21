Gov. Ivey receives COVID-19 vaccine

This afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She received it at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, and RN Donna Pugh administered the sho. Ivey applauded the scientists, medical professionals and the Trump Administration for their nonstop commitment to creating and distributing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The governor’s message today was one of confidence in this proven vaccine. She also thanked our "health care heroes" who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, especially as we are approaching Christmas.