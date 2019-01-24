Former Anniston city manager Kent Davis has been named commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
Davis “will take his broad spectrum of experience and apply it well to help the honorable men and women of Alabama who have so proudly served in uniform,” Ivey was quoted as saying in a Thursday press release.
Ivey offered the position to Davis this week, after he was approved in Jan. 4 by a state veterans affairs board.
Davis served as Anniston’s city manager in 2016 and 2017. He was already familiar with Anniston at the time of the hire, having worked as deputy director of the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security training center at McClellan.
Davis is a 30-year veteran of the military, having served in both the Army and the Navy and retiring at the rank of rear admiral.
Davis will replace former commissioner Clyde Marsh, who retired last year.