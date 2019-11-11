Forecasters recently issued a freeze warning for Calhoun County and the rest of central Alabama, expecting that temperatures will reach record lows between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
According to local horticulturists, plants could be damaged or die from the shock of a sudden cold front after a drought followed by a rainy period with moderate temperatures.
“The plants are a little confused,” said Hayes Jackson, a horticulturist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
Jason Holmes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Calera, said an arctic front is headed toward Alabama from Canada. He said he anticipates it will hit the Anniston area between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Holmes, Tuesday and Wednesday will mark the coldest days of the season, with temperatures expected to reach the low 20s late Tuesday night. Normally, he said, temperatures are in the 60s around this time of year.
Holmes said the coldest it’s been on Nov. 13 since 1968 is 24 degrees.
The freeze warning is preceded by a wind advisory issued Monday by the National Weather Service. According to the advisory, forecasters expect gusts up to 35 mph, which could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause a few power outages.
It’s possible that the arctic front will bring sleet or freezing rain, Holmes said, but he doesn’t expect that there will be any major disturbances because of the weather.
Holmes urged drivers to be cautious when crossing bridges or overpasses, as they may ice more quickly than roads that are on the ground.
Holmes also encouraged residents to ensure their pets are someplace warm, check on elderly friends and relatives, drip indoor faucets and make arrangements to keep any sensitive plants inside.
Victoria DuBose, owner of the Bloomin’ Miracles nursery in Jacksonville, said the cold might not kill perennial plants, but will send them into shock and make them go dormant.
When it comes to tropical plants, she said, the weather will “kill them dead.”
DuBose the moderate temperatures and rain in recent weeks led to new growth, and she expects the sudden cold front will “nip that back.” DuBose said freezing temperatures can burn that new growth.
“It’s not going to kill them,” she said. “It just makes them look ugly.”
Jackson urged anyone to take their house plants indoors and cover outdoor faucets. It’s the end of the line, he said, for summer annuals and other plants that can’t withstand cooler temperatures if they are left outside.
“If it’s frost-sensitive, it’s going to die tomorrow night,” Jackson said.