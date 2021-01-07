For Alabama lawmakers, Trumpism may still be a safe place

After pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and ransacked lawmakers’ offices, members of both chambers rose to speak of the incident as a wake-up call about political extremism.
But for Alabama’s Republican delegates to Congress, there’s little incentive to change, one political scientist says — unless voters provide that incentive.
“Are you about principle or are you about doing what’s right, politically, for now?” said Benjamin Gross, a professor of political science at Jacksonville State University.
Thursday morning found many members of Alabama’s House and Senate delegations doing damage control, one day after a mob rushed police, broke through barricades and stormed into the Capitol. Four people died in the riot, one by gunshot and three due to medical issues, Capitol police told various media outlets.
Congress at the time was gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, normally a ceremonial event.
“It’s the kind of thing that comes up in a pub trivia contest,” Gross said. “And political science majors love it, because they’re the only ones who know the answer.”
That was before the administration of President Donald Trump, who lost a re-election bid to former Vice President Joe Biden in November, coming up short in both the popular and electoral vote. Trump for weeks has claimed, without evidence, that the vote was somehow rigged and that he should remain in office for another term.
Alabama Republican lawmakers, in particular Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, and newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville, were among the leaders of an effort to challenge the result, swing state by swing state, before the certification Wednesday.
The Anniston area’s representative, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, signed on to that effort earlier this week. In a short announcement released Monday, Rogers was quoted as saying he didn’t believe the election was “free, fair and transparent.”
Rogers — and all five other Republican members of Alabama’s house delegation — ultimately voted against certification of the results. So did Tuberville. Alabama’s only Democratic House member, Rep. Terri Sewell, voted to certify, as did Republican Sen. Richard Shelby.
Those votes came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, after the riot at the capitol. Before those votes, Democrats in both houses roundly denounced the violence, and some Republican leaders, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also called out Trump and the rioters. Romney said the Senate was gathered due to a “selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed.”
Alabama lawmakers were slower with their denunciations, and more equivocal. Rogers didn’t release a statement Wednesday, although staffers at the time reported that he was “safe,” according to media accounts. The Anniston Star’s attempts to reach Rogers and his staff were unsuccessful.
On Thursday morning, Rogers tweeted that “there is no place for political violence in America.”
“Whether it is from the left or the right, it is abhorrent and wrong,” Rogers tweeted. “We are a nation built on law and order and must remain so.”
Brooks, the Huntsville lawmaker, on both Wednesday and Thursday tried to place blame on “antifa.” The term, short for “anti-fascist,” is sometimes adopted by left-wing protesters who seek out confrontation with far-right marchers.
“Wait for investigation,” Brooks tweeted Thursday. “Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.”
Before the riot Wednesday, Brooks himself addressed a crowd of Trump supporters, saying Wednesday was the day “American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Many of the rioters who later broke into the Capitol carried Trump flags and wore “Make America Great Again” hats.
The sight of rioters in the House and Senate chambers, wearing fur and facepaint and waving the banner of a Republican candidate, would seem bizarre to almost anyone who learned the rules of American politics at any time since the 1960s. Gross, the political scientist, said there are political dynamics new and old that brought us to the place.
The new: People increasingly live in silos, Gross said, seeing only information from sources with whom they already agree.
“Facts don’t matter anymore,” he said. “For many people, it’s about my will and about my desire. That is not the political theory behind America, but it’s something that we’re having to contend with more and more.”
The old: Lawmakers, Gross said, have long had to decide between being “delegates” who do what’s popular with constituents and “trustees” who see themselves as elected to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions to serve the best interest of their constituents.
Alabama’s Republican lawmakers, all in heavily red districts, are in delegate mode, Gross said. Nearly unassailable in general elections, most are worried about primary challenges by people within their own party.
“When a representative uses certain rhetoric,” Gross said. “It’s a sign of what they think of us. It’s what they think the constituents want.”
Whether the riot is truly a rock-bottom moment for extremist politics — a moment for change — will depend largely on what voters and politicians do now, Gross said.
“Only the addict is in control of whether they stay sober or not,” he said.