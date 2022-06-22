Flowers elected as Democrats' nominee for governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers claimed victory against her opponent, Malika Sanders-Fortier, in Tuesday's party runoff election, making her the Democrats’ candidate against Gov. Kay Ivey in the November general election.
In May’s primary election, Flowers bested her opponent Sanders-Fortier by just over a single percent of the vote, with Flowers taking 33.8 percent and Sanders-Fortier taking 32.5 percent.
That narrow margin was seen again in Tuesday night’s runoff election.
By 9 p.m. Flowers had taken the lead statewide with 55 percent of the vote and 46 percent of the votes counted, according to the NBC’s unofficial election results.
Flowers took to Twitter to thank her supporters and post updates once reported.
By 10 p.m. 63 percent of the vote was in, with Flowers taking 54.6 percent of the vote.
Flowers told The Star she and some of her supporters would be celebrating with an election night watch party at The Juicy Seafood in Birmingham.
“I’m different,” Flowers said during a Democratic runoff debate, according to AL.com. “I come with the perspective — and I make no slight of it — my campaign is based on the word of God.”
A Birmingham native, Flowers, 60, worked as an educator in the Blount County school system for 20 years, according to her campaign site.
Flowers attended Pellissippi State Technical Community College for her associates degree and University of Tennessee of Knoxville for her bachelors degree, all while doting on three children, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her biography states.
Flowers is running on a “reconstruction” platform, with plans to give a boost to Alabama education system, criminal justice system, health care and economic system.
“Thank you! More of the vote is in than we thought — praise the Lord,” Flowers posted on her social media page.
Ivey took 54.5 percent of the vote for the Republican nomination in May, thus requiring no runoff, the Associated Press reported.
By 10:25 p.m., Flowers was the clear projected winner with 55 percent of the vote and 76 percent of the vote counted.
Neither Flowers nor Sanders-Fortier could be reached for comment following the election results.