A flood warning was issued Monday for Cherokee County, leading officials to close schools and set curfews in Cedar Bluff and Leesburg from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“The Coosa River is currently at 570.96 feet as of 12 p.m. today,” said Joey Weaver, public information officer for Alabama Power, which operates the dams along the Coosa. “Alabama Power is expecting the water to crest sometime Tuesday morning around 572 feet.”
Staff at the National Weather Service office in Calera said that no severe flooding is expected downstream from Cherokee County in places such as Lake Neely Henry. Nathan Owen, a meteorologist at the weather service, said that places close to Neely Henry such as parks and campsites might be affected.
The Cherokee County EMA on Thursday announced that schools in the county will be closed through at least Thursday. The EMA, in announcements on Facebook, said a number of roads in the county were impassable, and noted the curfews in Leesburg and Cedar Bluff.