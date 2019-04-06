FIVE THINGS we learned from Facebook’s archive of political ads

Alabama politicians have spent more than half a million dollars on Facebook ads in the last six years, but an Anniston Star analysis of Facebook spending in local races indicates those ads had little direct impact on voters’ choices at the ballot box.
In fact, swaying undecided voters may never have been the goal in the first place.
“You continue to reach the same people with the same message,” said David Schweidel, a marketing professor at Emory University who studies political advertising. “It’s an echo chamber.”
Alabama candidates are spending increasing amounts of money on those targeted ads that show up in Facebook feeds. In 2014, Alabama candidates paid the social media giant at least $85,408 for ads, according to records kept by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. By 2018, that number had grown to $306,521.
The Star took a close look at Facebook Ad Library, the social media giant’s online spending archive, to see if Russian trolls or corporate shills lurked in the shadows of Calhoun County’s political races.
What we found was underwhelming – but eye-opening.
Here are five of the things we learned:
1. Social media is for also-rans. At first glance, Facebook would seem to be a great tool for political underdogs.
The ads are inexpensive – as cheap as $5 per week – and can be targeted to people by age, sex and geography, among other factors. In 2018, the least-funded local candidates, most of them Democrats, often mentioned social media advertising as a possible tactic.
Locally, there’s no evidence it did any good. State House incumbents K.L Brown of Jacksonville, Randy Wood of Saks and Barbara Boyd of Anniston didn’t spend a thing on Facebook advertising. Party wasn’t a factor – Brown and Wood are Republicans, Boyd a Democrat. State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, also spent nothing on Facebook in 2018, according to both state records and Facebook archives.
All faced opponents, either in the primary or the general election, who spent some of their meager advertising budgets on Facebook promotion. The incumbents all won.
In higher-level races, Democrats often bet big on Facebook, but with little clear effect. Mallory Hagan, the Democratic challenger to U.S. Rep Mike Rogers, R-Saks, spent $31,335 on ads, many of which were targeted to people under 55. Rogers is still buying Facebook ads, mostly targeted to the 45-and-up crowd, but has yet to pass the $12,000 mark. Lee Auman, a Democrat running for the 4th Congressional District seat, spent more than $8,500 while incumbent Rep. Robert Aderholt spent nothing. Both Democrats lost by roughly the same margins as earlier Democratic candidates in their districts.
There are winners who outspent their opponents on Facebook – state Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden; U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne and Martha Roby; Gov. Kay Ivey – but most had other tailwinds, including incumbency and a bigger war chest. There’s little evidence Facebook moved the needle for anybody.
2. Nobody’s being convinced by anything. Schweidel, the marketing professor, isn’t surprised by those results at all. People may think of political advertising as an effort to sway undecided voters, he said, but Facebook’s targeted advertising doesn’t lend itself to that.
Instead of winning new voters, Schweidel said, candidates tend to target their own political base.
“They may be hoping to bring people out to the polls,” he said
Schweidel pointed to the Wall Street Journal’s “Red Feed, Blue Feed” tool – which shows the starkly different ads targeted to Democratic and Republican users – and said social media advertising is one reason for a shrinking number of truly independent or moderate voters.
There’s pretty clear evidence that both parties’ bases were boiling with energy in 2018. About half of all registered voters turned out last year, a jump from 40 percent in the last midterm, but the vote percentages in most races stayed about the same. How much heat social media contributed to that ferment is anybody’s guess.
3. It’s all about the money.
“I would never encourage someone to use social media to reach undecided voters,” said Lindsay Hanner, who was the first campaign manager for Mallory Hagan, the House candidate. “It’s great for fundraising, though.”
Click on most political ads, Hanner said, and you’ll come eventually to a request for money. That’s usually the real purpose of the ad, she said. Candidates need money to do the things that have traditionally proven effective, such as in-person appearances, broadcast ads and direct mail, she said.
“With direct mail, you have to hit them three times to have any effect,” she said. “It’s extraordinarily expensive.”
There’s clear evidence that at least some ads are pitches for money rather than votes. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, ran an ad last month that touted his virtues in every state – except Alabama. (He later ran a version of the ad that was viewable in Alabama — but that first ad reached potential donors, not potential voters.) Hagan’s 2018 ads sometimes ran nationwide, collecting as many views in Texas and California as they did in Alabama.
Facebook’s own systems seem to have trouble telling the difference between candidates, outspoken nonprofits and businesses that use politically-charged rhetoric to make money. Facebook’s numbers show Concealed Online – a company that sells online tests for concealed-carry weapons permits – as the third-largest political advertiser on the platform, behind Beto O’Rourke and Donald Trump. The company spent more than $4 million on ads, targeted exclusively to men, that predict a crackdown on guns by Democrats.
4. There’s still a lot we don’t know. The Facebook Ad Library makes one thing clear: Some candidates are spending more on Facebook than we knew. Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall each shelled out more than $30,000 for Facebook ads in 2018, though none of that shows up in campaign finance reports filed with the state. Well-funded candidates typically buy their ads through large media consulting companies, so there’s never a direct check to Facebook.
There’s also advertising that promotes candidates, but isn’t done in the candidate’s name. For instance, a lobbying group called EDUPAC doled out $10,500 for ads promoting various Republican candidates for state Legislature, including Marsh.
Those donations are recorded in state records as in-kind contributions. But it’s hard to avoid the sense that many candidates don’t even know where ads are coming from – and the sense that Facebook is still a Wild West of advertising. Doug Jones has asked for an investigation into a group that allegedly ran deceptive ads on his behalf during his 2017 race against Roy Moore, ads Jones has said he knew nothing about. The world is still waiting for the full report on what, if anything, the president knew about Russian social media efforts in 2016.
5. Even politicos don’t like the discourse. Hanner, the former Hagan campaign manager, said she hasn’t engaged much with political ads in the months since she left the campaign.
“I’m in p-tox,” she said. “Detox, but for politics.”
She said she still cares about the same issues, but finds that talking about them on Facebook — especially when prodded — is a waste of time.
“You want to be involved in the argument,” she said. “But you’ll just get upset and you’ll lose sleep at night.”