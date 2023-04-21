 Skip to main content
Fish consumption advisory bill passes committee without pollutant information

A bill requiring more outdoor signage about fish consumption advisories near fishing spots cleared a House committee on Wednesday, but not before the required posting of legal pollutants in nearby waters was removed.

An amended House Bill 297, by Rep. Craig Lipscomb, R-Gadsden, was approved in the House Ports, Waterways and Intermodal Transit Committee. It would require more advisory information from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama Department of Environmental Management.