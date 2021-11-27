Fire still 90% contained, but all Cheaha trails open

The two fires that began burning on Nov. 19 at Mt. Cheaha State Park were 90 percent contained Friday afternoon. Also, good news for hikers, all trails in the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park and its Wilderness Area are opening Saturday, according to Tammy Freeman Brown, a public affairs officer for the USDA Forest Service.
Thursday night’s rains were helpful in reducing the spread of contained fires. The weather forecasts for the Anniston-Oxford area throughout the next few days show no rain and winds at only five mph, according to the National Weather Service based in Birmingham.
“We want to thank all the federal, state and local firefighters and the community members for working together to support the fire-suppression efforts in the area,” Freeman Brown said. “Everyone working together is making a difference in protecting the community and our precious natural resources from wildfires.”
The week-old fire burned 389 acres in an area known as Duck Nest and 753 acres in the Fall Branch area. Firefighters dug trenches using bulldozers and used other equipment fighting the fires, such as helicopters, fire truck engines, bulldozers, hand saws and other tools.
“They are still making progress,” Freeman Brown said.
There have been no reports of any injuries or of any dwellings burned by the fire, she said.
Fighting the fire has been a coordinated effort by federal, state and local organizations. The U.S. Forest Service brought in the Southern Area Gray Team, which is a mixed federal and inter-agency resource. A crew from a private company was called to support the other resources.
On Friday morning, three firefighters sent from the PatRick Corp. of Ashville, N.C., were gathered by the side of Alabama 281, about two miles from the scenic overlook closest to Mt. Cheaha. The three men, two of whom wished to remain anonymous, were to continue their work in restoring the forest to its original state in the area of the Fall Branch fire. Phillip Ridgley, the crew boss, said the bulldozers being used to create the firewall trenches will also be used to push the soil back into place.
“The forest floor will then be reseeded with grasses,” said another of the firefighters, “and we will create water bars to prevent erosion. A water bar is an angled trench that we dig into the dozer lines that prevents the water from running straight downhill.”
Ridgley drew an image on the ground to show how a firefighter on a bulldozer approaches a fire, either directly or indirectly. If indirectly, they use a method of creating a trench farther from the flames and setting a backfire to burn off the leaves, which serve as fuel for the fire. If directly, they create a trench a few feet away from the flames to stop them.
“The recent fires were of low to moderate intensity,” said Fulton Jeansonne, the incident commander of the Gray Team.
When asked when the firefighters would be leaving, Ridgley said his crew members never know what their schedules are in advance.
“The plan is written in the sand,” he said, “and here comes the wind. I’d like to add that we have been impressed with how pleasant the community members are here. Some church members brought us Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, and when people see us in the gas stations and grocery stores and notice that we smell like smoke, they start thanking us for putting out the fire. Their appreciation has been so welcoming.”
For those wishing to visit Cheaha this weekend, the Vista Cliffside Restaurant is serving “carry-out” style specialty pizzas, burgers, veggie burgers, hotdogs, chicken tenders, and salads from noon until 7:30 p.m. through Monday. The Mountain Store is open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. every day and serves snacks and sandwiches that can be warmed in an on-site microwave oven. The grills and picnic tables are available to guests.