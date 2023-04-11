 Skip to main content
Failure to comply with reporting law could end police jurisdictions in 128 cities

Nearly 130 Alabama towns and cities will soon have to stop collecting taxes and fees in the police jurisdictions around their boundaries after failing to comply with a 2021 reporting law.

The law to restrict police jurisdictions’ growth said that by the end of 2021, municipalities had to notify the state Examiners of Public Accounts that they collect licensing fees and taxes within the jurisdictions outside their corporate limits.