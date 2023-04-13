 Skip to main content
‘Fact-based’ history bill clears Senate committee

While an Alabama House committee this week approved a bill banning "divisive concepts" in education, a very different education policy bill moved in a Senate committee.

Sponsored by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, Senate Bill 180 would apply to all K-12 public school history and social studies classes, and would require them to be “fact-based, historically accurate and inclusive of the history and contributions of minority groups.” Existing law already outlines some requirements for public school class curriculums; Smitherman’s bill, were it to become law, would merely add the inclusivity provision.